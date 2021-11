Breaking down the Democratic turnover in Congress ahead of the mid-term election With less than a year until the mid-term election, dozens of lawmakers are calling it quits. NPR's Dierdre Walsh explains why.

Politics Breaking down the Democratic turnover in Congress ahead of the mid-term election Breaking down the Democratic turnover in Congress ahead of the mid-term election Audio will be available later today. With less than a year until the mid-term election, dozens of lawmakers are calling it quits. NPR's Dierdre Walsh explains why. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor