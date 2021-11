Rep. Jackie Speier will retire after her term ends NPR's A Martinez speaks to Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier (D-California) about her decision not to run for another term in the 2022 midterms.

Rep. Jackie Speier will retire after her term ends Rep. Jackie Speier will retire after her term ends Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez speaks to Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier (D-California) about her decision not to run for another term in the 2022 midterms. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor