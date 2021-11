A German man learns the hard way you can't drive yourself to your driving test The unlicensed driver's test was canceled and police were called.

Europe A German man learns the hard way you can't drive yourself to your driving test A German man learns the hard way you can't drive yourself to your driving test Listen · 0:26 0:26 The unlicensed driver's test was canceled and police were called. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor