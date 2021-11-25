Accessibility links
The 'Afghan Girl' from National Geographic's famous photo is evacuated to Italy Sharbat Gula arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation effort, Italy's government said Thursday. Premier Mario Draghi's office said Italy organized her evacuation after she asked for help.

World

The woman from National Geographic's famous 'Afghan Girl' photo is evacuated to Italy

The Associated Press

Enlarge this image

In this file photo from 2016, a bookshop owner in Pakistan shows a National Geographic magazine with the cover photograph of Afghan refugee woman Sharbat Gula. She arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said she asked to be helped to leave the country. B.K. Bangash/AP hide caption

toggle caption
B.K. Bangash/AP

In this file photo from 2016, a bookshop owner in Pakistan shows a National Geographic magazine with the cover photograph of Afghan refugee woman Sharbat Gula. She arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said she asked to be helped to leave the country.

B.K. Bangash/AP

ROME — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday.

The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gula after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.

Enlarge this image

National Geographic's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" Sharbat Gula poses for a photo in 2016. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said the Italian government will now help to welcome her and get her integrated into her new life in Italy. Rahmat Gul/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Rahmat Gul/AP

National Geographic's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" Sharbat Gula poses for a photo in 2016. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said the Italian government will now help to welcome her and get her integrated into her new life in Italy.

Rahmat Gul/AP

Gula gained international fame in 1984 as an Afghan refugee girl, after war photographer Steve McCurry's photograph of her, with piercing green eyes, was published on the cover of National Geographic. McCurry found her again in 2002.

Woman From Famous 'Afghan Girl' Photo Is Arrested In Pakistan

The Two-Way

Woman From Famous 'Afghan Girl' Photo Is Arrested In Pakistan

In 2014, she surfaced in Pakistan but went into hiding when authorities accused her of buying a fake Pakistani identity card and ordered her deported. She was flown to Kabul where the president hosted a reception for her at the presidential palace and handed her keys to a new apartment.

Sharbat Gula, Subject Of Iconic 'National Geographic' Photo, Will Travel To India

The Two-Way

Sharbat Gula, Subject Of Iconic 'National Geographic' Photo, Will Travel To India

Italy was one of several Western countries that airlifted hundreds of Afghans out of the country following the departure of U.S. forces and the Taliban takeover in August.