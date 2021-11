A U.S. weapons sale is raising doubts about Biden's promise to help end war in Yemen The Biden administration has promised to help end the war in Yemen, but it continues to approve weapons sales to the Saudi government that is blamed for prolonging the war.

Middle East A U.S. weapons sale is raising doubts about Biden's promise to help end war in Yemen A U.S. weapons sale is raising doubts about Biden's promise to help end war in Yemen Listen · 3:56 3:56 The Biden administration has promised to help end the war in Yemen, but it continues to approve weapons sales to the Saudi government that is blamed for prolonging the war. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor