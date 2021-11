How a meatpacking plant sent 2 towns down very different economic paths 40 years ago, two Great Plains towns were sent on very different paths. While a meatpacking plant has allowed one town to prosper, another regrets that its former leaders once feared change.

Economy How a meatpacking plant sent 2 towns down very different economic paths How a meatpacking plant sent 2 towns down very different economic paths Listen · 3:56 3:56 40 years ago, two Great Plains towns were sent on very different paths. While a meatpacking plant has allowed one town to prosper, another regrets that its former leaders once feared change. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor