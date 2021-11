Josephine Baker to become first Black woman inducted into France's Pantheon The remains of American-born singer and WWII hero Josephine Baker are to be reinterred at the Pantheon monument in Paris. She's the first Black woman to get France's highest honor.

Music Josephine Baker to become first Black woman inducted into France's Pantheon Josephine Baker to become first Black woman inducted into France's Pantheon Listen · 7:02 7:02 The remains of American-born singer and WWII hero Josephine Baker are to be reinterred at the Pantheon monument in Paris. She's the first Black woman to get France's highest honor. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor