Accessibility links
Hundreds of Fedex packages thrown into a ravine A sherriff in Alabama is investigating the incident.

Strange News

Hundreds of Fedex packages thrown into a ravine

Heard on Morning Edition

Hundreds of Fedex packages thrown into a ravine

Listen · 0:24
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1059317219/1059317220" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

A sherriff in Alabama is investigating the incident.