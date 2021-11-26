Strange News Hundreds of Fedex packages thrown into a ravine Facebook Twitter Flipboard Email November 26, 20217:13 AM ET Heard on Morning Edition Hundreds of Fedex packages thrown into a ravine Listen · 0:24 0:24 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1059317219/1059317220" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> A sherriff in Alabama is investigating the incident. Facebook Twitter Flipboard Email