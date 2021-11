New docuseries gives fans unprecedented access to The Beatles NPR Music critic Ann Powers reviews a new docuseries called "The Beatles: Get Back". It centers around hours of unseen footage of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

Music New docuseries gives fans unprecedented access to The Beatles New docuseries gives fans unprecedented access to The Beatles Audio will be available later today. NPR Music critic Ann Powers reviews a new docuseries called "The Beatles: Get Back". It centers around hours of unseen footage of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor