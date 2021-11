What's causing the COVID-19 surges in Europe and Asia The surge in COVID-19 infections in Europe is being matched in South Korea. Like Germany, that country might be the victim of its own early success when the pandemic first started

Health What's causing the COVID-19 surges in Europe and Asia What's causing the COVID-19 surges in Europe and Asia Listen · 11:15 11:15 The surge in COVID-19 infections in Europe is being matched in South Korea. Like Germany, that country might be the victim of its own early success when the pandemic first started NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor