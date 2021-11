Review: Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Licorice Pizza' may be the year's best film Cooper Hoffman, the son of the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman, stars in Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza, a warmly raucous look at an ambitious teen on the make in 1980s Los Angeles.

Review Movie Reviews Review: Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Licorice Pizza' may be the year's best film Review: Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Licorice Pizza' may be the year's best film Listen · 4:10 4:10 Cooper Hoffman, the son of the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman, stars in Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza, a warmly raucous look at an ambitious teen on the make in 1980s Los Angeles. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor