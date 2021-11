Making sense of Americans' current spending habits NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Oxford economist Mahir Rasheed about Americans spending money this holiday season despite poll numbers saying people are worried about their future economic state.

Economy Making sense of Americans' current spending habits Making sense of Americans' current spending habits Audio will be available later today. NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Oxford economist Mahir Rasheed about Americans spending money this holiday season despite poll numbers saying people are worried about their future economic state. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor