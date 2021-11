WHO is trying to start outlining international rules for COVID outbreaks Representatives from 194 countries will start negotiations on a possible new pandemic treaty. Officials say a lack of clarity on countries' obligations has hindered the response to COVID.

Global Health WHO is trying to start outlining international rules for COVID outbreaks WHO is trying to start outlining international rules for COVID outbreaks Listen · 3:29 3:29 Representatives from 194 countries will start negotiations on a possible new pandemic treaty. Officials say a lack of clarity on countries' obligations has hindered the response to COVID. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor