Remembering the influential lyricism of Stephen Sondheim's musicals Composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, arguably the greatest artist in the American Musical Theater, has died. He was born March 22, 1930.

Obituaries Remembering the influential lyricism of Stephen Sondheim's musicals Remembering the influential lyricism of Stephen Sondheim's musicals Listen · 7:44 7:44 Composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, arguably the greatest artist in the American Musical Theater, has died. He was born March 22, 1930. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor