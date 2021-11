Independent retailers look to Small Business Saturday to recoup sales after pandemic You know about Black Friday, but Small Business Saturday is also promoted as a means for smaller businesses to make up for the sales they lost during the pandemic.

Business Independent retailers look to Small Business Saturday to recoup sales after pandemic Independent retailers look to Small Business Saturday to recoup sales after pandemic Listen · 4:19 4:19 You know about Black Friday, but Small Business Saturday is also promoted as a means for smaller businesses to make up for the sales they lost during the pandemic. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor