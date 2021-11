Honduras holds presidential elections after difficult year for the country Honduras, one of the poorest and most corrupt countries in the Americas, is holding presidential elections tomorrow. On top of COVID-19, it has also seen large numbers of people leaving for the U.S..

Latin America Honduras holds presidential elections after difficult year for the country