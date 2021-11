British Columbia faces floods after a month's worth of rain fell in two days The residents of British Columbia, Canada, face more heavy rains while still recovering from a previous storm that caused widespread flooding and damage.

Weather British Columbia faces floods after a month's worth of rain fell in two days British Columbia faces floods after a month's worth of rain fell in two days Listen · 3:06 3:06 The residents of British Columbia, Canada, face more heavy rains while still recovering from a previous storm that caused widespread flooding and damage. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor