Hit book 'The Lovely Bones' was based on a real rape. The accused is now exonerated Anthony J. Broadwater was accused of raping author Alice Sebold in 1981 after the author mistakenly identified him as her assailant in a police lineup. He's now been exonerated of the crime.

Law Hit book 'The Lovely Bones' was based on a real rape. The accused is now exonerated Hit book 'The Lovely Bones' was based on a real rape. The accused is now exonerated Listen · 3:34 3:34 Anthony J. Broadwater was accused of raping author Alice Sebold in 1981 after the author mistakenly identified him as her assailant in a police lineup. He's now been exonerated of the crime. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor