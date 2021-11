For wellness community, social media often a conduit for misinformation NPR's David Folkenflik talks with Derek Beres, co-host of the podcast Conspirituality, about vaccine misinformation in the health and wellness community.

Health

For wellness community, social media often a conduit for misinformation

NPR's David Folkenflik talks with Derek Beres, co-host of the podcast Conspirituality, about vaccine misinformation in the health and wellness community.