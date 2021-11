Unpacking the Dollar Tree price hike NPR's David Folkenflik speaks with Harvard Business Professor Willy Shih about Dollar Tree increasing its prices by 25% and what that says about the state of the U.S. economy.

Economy Unpacking the Dollar Tree price hike Unpacking the Dollar Tree price hike Listen · 4:57 4:57 NPR's David Folkenflik speaks with Harvard Business Professor Willy Shih about Dollar Tree increasing its prices by 25% and what that says about the state of the U.S. economy.