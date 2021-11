People buy cheap land in the rural West, then live unsheltered on their own property Lured by cheap land and few rules, people with limited income set up makeshift homes in remote areas, but often end up worse off, while putting their neighbors' health and safety at risk.

National People buy cheap land in the rural West, then live unsheltered on their own property People buy cheap land in the rural West, then live unsheltered on their own property Listen · 5:15 5:15 Lured by cheap land and few rules, people with limited income set up makeshift homes in remote areas, but often end up worse off, while putting their neighbors' health and safety at risk. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor