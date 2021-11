U.S. and Iran will meet for another attempt at reviving the nuclear deal After months of stalemate, the U.S. and Iran meet with European mediators Monday in Vienna for another attempt at reviving the nuclear deal that the Trump administration pulled out of.

National Security U.S. and Iran will meet for another attempt at reviving the nuclear deal U.S. and Iran will meet for another attempt at reviving the nuclear deal Listen · 4:07 4:07 After months of stalemate, the U.S. and Iran meet with European mediators Monday in Vienna for another attempt at reviving the nuclear deal that the Trump administration pulled out of. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor