As new COVID-19 variant spreads, human rights lawyer points to 'vaccine apartheid' NPR's David Folkenflik talks with Fatima Hassan, founder and director of the Health Justice Initiative in South Africa, about the omicron variant and inequity in the global vaccination campaign.

Global Health As new COVID-19 variant spreads, human rights lawyer points to 'vaccine apartheid' As new COVID-19 variant spreads, human rights lawyer points to 'vaccine apartheid' Listen · 7:06 7:06 NPR's David Folkenflik talks with Fatima Hassan, founder and director of the Health Justice Initiative in South Africa, about the omicron variant and inequity in the global vaccination campaign. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor