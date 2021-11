'House of Gucci' author gives her take on the new film adapted from her book NPR's David Folkenflik speaks with Sara Gay Forden about her book, The House of Gucci, which has just been released as a feature film starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver.

NPR's David Folkenflik speaks with Sara Gay Forden about her book, The House of Gucci, which has just been released as a feature film starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver.

Audio will be available later today.