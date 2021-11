Virgil Abloh, fashion designer, dies at 41 after a private battle with cancer Designer Virgil Abloh died Sunday at age 41 after fighting a rare form of cancer. The founder of the label Off-White and the artistic director for Louis Vuitton menswear was known as a visionary.

Obituaries Virgil Abloh, fashion designer, dies at 41 after a private battle with cancer Virgil Abloh, fashion designer, dies at 41 after a private battle with cancer Listen · 3:13 3:13 Designer Virgil Abloh died Sunday at age 41 after fighting a rare form of cancer. The founder of the label Off-White and the artistic director for Louis Vuitton menswear was known as a visionary. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor