Priceless Roman mosaic was found in a New York City apartment The mosaic once decorated a Roman emperor's ship. It disappeared from an Italian museum during World War 2, and was eventually spotted in an apartment where it was serving as a coffee table.

Art & Design Priceless Roman mosaic was found in a New York City apartment Priceless Roman mosaic was found in a New York City apartment Listen · 0:27 0:27 The mosaic once decorated a Roman emperor's ship. It disappeared from an Italian museum during World War 2, and was eventually spotted in an apartment where it was serving as a coffee table. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor