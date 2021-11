Examining the pros and cons of the option to buy now, but pay later Holiday shopping is well underway. NPR's A Martinez talks to Washington Post personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary about whether consumers should avoid the choice to buy now, pay later.

Business Examining the pros and cons of the option to buy now, but pay later Examining the pros and cons of the option to buy now, but pay later Audio will be available later today. Holiday shopping is well underway. NPR's A Martinez talks to Washington Post personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary about whether consumers should avoid the choice to buy now, pay later. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor