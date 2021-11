Pandemic related issues are making some holiday toys difficult to find Supply chain backlogs are making it hard to get some top holiday gifts, including the Magic Mixies Cauldron. Parents are turning to third parties, where the toy is selling for well over $100.

Business Pandemic related issues are making some holiday toys difficult to find Pandemic related issues are making some holiday toys difficult to find Supply chain backlogs are making it hard to get some top holiday gifts, including the Magic Mixies Cauldron. Parents are turning to third parties, where the toy is selling for well over $100.