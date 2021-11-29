New Zealand politician gives birth after riding her bike to the hospital

Julie Anne Genter was already in labor when she started out from home at 2 a.m. Sunday. In addition to a healthy baby, she has an illustrative story for one of her policy focus areas: transportation.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Julie Anne Genter, a member of New Zealand's Parliament, gave birth to a son this past weekend. She was already in labor when she started out from home. Rather than driving, she rode her bike to the hospital at 2 a.m. on a Sunday morning. Now, in addition to a healthy baby, she has a very illustrative story for one of her policy focus areas - transportation.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.