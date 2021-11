New Zealand politician gives birth after riding her bike to the hospital Julie Anne Genter was already in labor when she started out from home at 2 a.m. Sunday. In addition to a healthy baby, she has an illustrative story for one of her policy focus areas: transportation.

Family New Zealand politician gives birth after riding her bike to the hospital New Zealand politician gives birth after riding her bike to the hospital Listen · 0:26 0:26 Julie Anne Genter was already in labor when she started out from home at 2 a.m. Sunday. In addition to a healthy baby, she has an illustrative story for one of her policy focus areas: transportation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor