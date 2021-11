'Flying Blind' author says Boeing put profit ahead of safety with the 737 MAX The 737 MAX was grounded in 2019 after two deadly crashes exposed flaws pilots hadn't been told about. Journalist Peter Robison says Boeing cut costs and co-opted regulators in designing the craft.

Author Interviews 'Flying Blind' author says Boeing put profit ahead of safety with the 737 MAX 'Flying Blind' author says Boeing put profit ahead of safety with the 737 MAX Listen · 36:27 36:27 The 737 MAX was grounded in 2019 after two deadly crashes exposed flaws pilots hadn't been told about. Journalist Peter Robison says Boeing cut costs and co-opted regulators in designing the craft. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor