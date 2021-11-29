Accessibility links
Charlie Warzel and Anne Helen Petersen have tips for working from home : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Has working from home during the pandemic been frustrating for you? You're not alone. Charlie Warzel and Anne Helen Petersen's new book Out of Office: The Big Problem and Bigger Promise of Working from Home tackles how remote work can improve, no matter what industry you're in. They talk to Sam about how companies can create sustainable and flexible work environments, the history of workplace culture in the U.S., and how employees can maintain a healthy work-life balance.

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Working from home doesn't have to suck. Here's how 'Out Of Office' can be better

Listen · 32:34
  • Download
The cover art for Out of Office: The Big Problem and Bigger Promise of Working from Home by Charlie Warzel and Anne Helen Petersen

Today, the phrase "work from home" comes with a lot of baggage. Since the COVID-19 pandemic radically altered the work lives of most Americans in the March of 2020, "work from home" likely conjures stressful memories of Zoom meetings, working on the couch, and rarely going outside.

If you feel frustrated about working from home, you're not alone. Charlie Warzel and Anne Helen Petersen's new book Out of Office: The Big Problem and Bigger Promise of Working from Home tackles how remote work can be better, no matter what industry you're in. They talk to Sam about creating a flexible work environment that acknowledges for specific personalities, the complicated history of workplace culture in America, and how getting involved in your community can be crucial to maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Anjuli Sastry and edited by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.