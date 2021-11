The omicron variant may be the most infectious one yet Scientists in South Africa say preliminary data suggests the omicron coronavirus variant is already widespread across southern Africa — and this happened in a very short period of time.

Scientists in South Africa say preliminary data suggests the omicron coronavirus variant is already widespread across southern Africa — and this happened in a very short period of time.