Why Americans buy so much stuff As holiday shopping overlaps with historic supply chain disruptions, NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Lizabeth Cohen on the economy's reliance on spending and the culture of consumerism in the U.S.

Economy Why Americans buy so much stuff Why Americans buy so much stuff Audio will be available later today. As holiday shopping overlaps with historic supply chain disruptions, NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Lizabeth Cohen on the economy's reliance on spending and the culture of consumerism in the U.S. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor