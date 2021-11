Opening arguments begin in the Ghislaine Maxwell case Prosecutors began their case against Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite who is charged with grooming underage girls for alleged sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein died while in federal custody.

Opening arguments begin in the Ghislaine Maxwell case

Prosecutors began their case against Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite who is charged with grooming underage girls for alleged sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein died while in federal custody.