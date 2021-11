Secret prisons in Libya keep migrants out of Europe NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with investigative reporter Ian Urbina about his piece The New Yorker. He headed into Libya to better understand its role in migrants' movement toward Europe.

Africa Secret prisons in Libya keep migrants out of Europe Secret prisons in Libya keep migrants out of Europe Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with investigative reporter Ian Urbina about his piece The New Yorker. He headed into Libya to better understand its role in migrants' movement toward Europe. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor