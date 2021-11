Experts say more testing is urgently needed to spot and track the variant in the U.S. Public health experts worry confusion about boosters may hamper vaccine efforts, breakthrough cases aren't being monitored, and more testing and genetic sequencing is needed to track the new variant.

Health Experts say more testing is urgently needed to spot and track the variant in the U.S. Experts say more testing is urgently needed to spot and track the variant in the U.S. Listen · 4:54 4:54 Public health experts worry confusion about boosters may hamper vaccine efforts, breakthrough cases aren't being monitored, and more testing and genetic sequencing is needed to track the new variant. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor