National Jury selection begins tomorrow for trial of Kimberly Potter, who shot Daunte Wright Jury selection begins tomorrow for trial of Kimberly Potter, who shot Daunte Wright Listen · 3:51 3:51 Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was killed by police officer Kimberly Potter during a traffic stop. Potter yelled "Taser" before shooting Wright with her gun and faces manslaughter charges.