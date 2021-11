Alabama Amazon warehouse gets another chance to vote on unionizing A federal labor official has approved a new election at the Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala. In a previous vote, workers overwhelmingly rejected forming a union, but the results were challenged.

Business Alabama Amazon warehouse gets another chance to vote on unionizing Alabama Amazon warehouse gets another chance to vote on unionizing Listen · 3:24 3:24 A federal labor official has approved a new election at the Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala. In a previous vote, workers overwhelmingly rejected forming a union, but the results were challenged.