Lee Elder, the 1st Black golfer to play at the Masters, has died at age 87 Former PGA Tour player Lee Elder has died at age 87. He was the first Black man to play at the Masters Tournament and meant a lot to the community of Langston Golf Course in Washington, D.C.

