Morning news brief Experts predict in time, the new coronavirus variant will emerge in the U.S. New York already declared a state of emergency. Diplomats work behind the scenes for a new deal between Hamas and Israel.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 10:58 10:58 Experts predict in time, the new coronavirus variant will emerge in the U.S. New York already declared a state of emergency. Diplomats work behind the scenes for a new deal between Hamas and Israel. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor