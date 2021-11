NIH Director Collins says omicron variant questions will be answered as data come in The Biden administration is moving to quell concern over the new omicron variant. NPR's A Martinez talks to Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, about what we know now.

Health NIH Director Collins says omicron variant questions will be answered as data come in NIH Director Collins says omicron variant questions will be answered as data come in Listen · 4:43 4:43 The Biden administration is moving to quell concern over the new omicron variant. NPR's A Martinez talks to Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, about what we know now. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor