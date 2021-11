A controversial abortion law comes before the Supreme Court this week NPR's Noel King talks to Nancy Northup of the Center for Reproductive Rights about the Supreme Court hearing arguments in a Mississippi abortion law case that could threaten to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Law A controversial abortion law comes before the Supreme Court this week A controversial abortion law comes before the Supreme Court this week Listen · 5:01 5:01 NPR's Noel King talks to Nancy Northup of the Center for Reproductive Rights about the Supreme Court hearing arguments in a Mississippi abortion law case that could threaten to overturn Roe v. Wade. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor