Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal succeeds Jack Dorsey as the company's CEO Twitter's eccentric co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO abruptly Monday. The new CEO is a company veteran who rose to chief technology officer.

Technology Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal succeeds Jack Dorsey as the company's CEO Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal succeeds Jack Dorsey as the company's CEO Listen · 2:20 2:20 Twitter's eccentric co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO abruptly Monday. The new CEO is a company veteran who rose to chief technology officer. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor