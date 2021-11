Biden discusses holiday supply chain issues with business CEOs NPR's Noel King talks with Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz about supply chain problems and Monday's White House meeting that President Biden had with top retail executives.

Business Biden discusses holiday supply chain issues with business CEOs Biden discusses holiday supply chain issues with business CEOs Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King talks with Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz about supply chain problems and Monday's White House meeting that President Biden had with top retail executives. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor