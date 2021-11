A court in Myanmar postpones its verdict for ousted leader Suu Kyi In military controlled Myanmar, a court has postponed a verdict in Aung San Suu Kyi's incitement trial. The elected leader was detained by the military when it seized power on Feb 1.

