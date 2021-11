'Original Cast Album: Company' provides a glimpse of Sondheim's perfectionism In 1970, Stephen Sondheim's comic musical Company broke most of the conventions of American musical theater. Now, a newly restored documentary goes inside the making of the original cast album.

Review Theater 'Original Cast Album: Company' provides a glimpse of Sondheim's perfectionism 'Original Cast Album: Company' provides a glimpse of Sondheim's perfectionism Listen · 10:43 10:43 In 1970, Stephen Sondheim's comic musical Company broke most of the conventions of American musical theater. Now, a newly restored documentary goes inside the making of the original cast album. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor