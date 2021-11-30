The Omicron Variant, Infected Deer, And Where The Pandemic Goes From Here

Enlarge this image toggle caption JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

An estimated 53 million Americans returned from their holiday travel this weekend to news of a new variant of COVID-19.

The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa and cases have since been reported in a growing number of countries including Germany, Canada, Australia, and the U.K.

So far, no cases have been reported in the U.S. But experts say it's only a matter of time. President Joe Biden spoke yesterday about the new variant, telling Americans not to panic.

But even as we consider the immediate concerns over Omicron, scientists are pointing to a longer-term issue: a growing number of animals becoming infected with COVID-19. These spillover events where germs jump from humans to animals and back again can create new viral strains.

We discuss what this mean for the state of the pandemic.

Dr. Celine Gounder, Declan Walsh, Vivek Kapur, and Michael Worobey join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.