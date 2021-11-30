Accessibility links
Anita Hill On Gender Violence, The Law, And 'Believing' : 1A It's been thirty years since Anita Hill testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee over allegations of sexual harassment against Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas.

Since then, Hill has continued to fight against gender violence and sexual harassment. And in her new book, "Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence," she explores the systems that perpetuate that violence and the lessons that our country has yet to learn.

It's been thirty years since Anita Hill, a 35-year-old law professor at the time, testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee over allegations of sexual harassment against Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas.

Decades later, in 2018, Christine Blasey Ford would sit in front of that same committee over allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Since 1991, Anita Hill has continued to fight against gender violence and sexual harassment. And in her new book, "Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence," she explores the systems that perpetuate that violence and the lessons that our country has yet to learn.

