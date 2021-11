The U.S. may start to clarify its Taiwan policy Rather than clarify its political intentions, the U.S. has stayed vague about Taiwan for four decades to maintain peace. But there are signs of a shift toward more clarity these days.

Asia The U.S. may start to clarify its Taiwan policy The U.S. may start to clarify its Taiwan policy Listen · 4:40 4:40 Rather than clarify its political intentions, the U.S. has stayed vague about Taiwan for four decades to maintain peace. But there are signs of a shift toward more clarity these days. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor